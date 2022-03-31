0
Thursday 31 March 2022 - 06:05

All Russian exports could soon be in rubles

Story Code : 986557
All Russian exports could soon be in rubles

Peskov was asked about the comments by parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who earlier in the day called for pricing all of Russian commodity exports in domestic currency.

“This is an idea that should definitely be worked on,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, the US dollar’s role as a global reserve currency had already taken a hit and a move to pricing Russia’s biggest exports in rubles would be “in our interests and the interests of our partners.”

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to develop the necessary tools to switch all payments for Russian natural gas from “unfriendly states” to rubles from March 31. The measure concerns countries that imposed economic sanctions on Russia and froze Moscow’s foreign reserves.

In response, Volodin said in a related post on Telegram, “If you want gas, find rubles,” adding, “Moreover, it would be right – where it is beneficial for our country – to widen the list of export products priced in rubles to include: fertilizer, grain, food oil, coal, crude oil, metals, timber, etc.”
Tagged
Russia Rubles
Comment


Featured Stories
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
31 March 2022
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
30 March 2022
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
29 March 2022
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022