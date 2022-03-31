White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden

Islam Times - The White House criticized former US President Donald Trump's suggestion that Russian leader Vladimir Putin release potentially damaging information on Joe Biden's son, following charges made by Moscow that the US president's son funded secret biological weapons labs in Ukraine.

Trump’s comments came after Russia accused Hunter Biden of funding secret biological weapons labs in Ukraine, where Russia is conducting a military campaign. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is defending Russian-speaking communities through the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of Ukraine so that their neighbor became neutral and no longer threatened Russia.

"What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin? There is only one, and it's Donald Trump," the White House spokesperson said.

Biden was instrumental in provoking the 2014 Ukraine coup d'etat: Analyst

"This reminds me of the hullabaloo around Trump's call during the 2016 presidential campaign for WikiLeaks to release whatever documents they had on his Democratic Challenger, Hillary Clinton," New York-based journalist Don DeBar said Thursday.

WikiLeaks' exposures of Hillary Clinton's emails and other documents are believed by many observers to have been factors in her loss to Trump that year.

"I think Trump is absolutely right to seek the release of whatever information can be obtained where the possibility exists of criminal activity by the President's son - or the President himself - in a situation where Biden has brought us to the brink of nuclear war," DeBar said.

"Biden was instrumental in provoking the coup d'etat in Ukraine in 2014. It has been amply illustrated that his son received millions of dollars in unearned compensation from a Ukrainian energy firm,” he stated.

“And it is clear that the Biden administration and a cooperative press have affirmatively suppressed this information for more than a year, and it is now bubbling up of its own merit,” he added.

“Russia has already uncovered other possible nefarious activity involving Hunter Biden, including an apparent role in funding the development and possible deployment of illegal biological weapons in Ukraine. Certainly, any information with respect to criminal activity by the President or his son is of extreme importance - again, while the President has brought us to the brink of nuclear war,” he concluded.

Reporters asked White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield on Wednesday about Trump’s recent comments on the "Just the News" TV program which had raised questions about Hunter Biden's former business dealings in Russia. Trump said, "I think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it."