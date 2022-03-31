0
Thursday 31 March 2022 - 23:40

Report: Kiev Sends New Arms ‘Wish List’ to US

Story Code : 986725
Report: Kiev Sends New Arms ‘Wish List’ to US
Kiev is said to have requested reconnaissance and attack drones, tactical radars, electronic warfare anti-drone systems and close-air support aircraft.

Ukraine has delivered several wish lists to the Americans over the past few weeks. One of them, revealed last week, requested 1,000 man-portable anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles per day.

The new bid outlines 17 priority items, including Switchblade kamikaze drones. The drones were included in President Joe Biden’s $800 million military aid package for Ukraine announced on March 16.

The military planes requested by Ukraine are Sukhoi Su-25s – jets originally produced by the USSR and later Russia. Ukraine inherited dozens of that type of aircraft during the collapse of the Soviet Union, but reportedly had just 17 still operational as of last year.

CNN said, among other things, Kiev is now seeking artillery systems, anti-ship missiles, optical surveillance equipment and planes to transport weapons. It also wants neighboring countries to provide logistical support to its armed forces by treating its wounded and repairing its damaged military hardware.

Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022
Despite Declared Ceasefire, Saudi Arabia Launches Missile, Artillery Strikes, Causes Casualties in Yemen
Despite Declared Ceasefire, Saudi Arabia Launches Missile, Artillery Strikes, Causes Casualties in Yemen
31 March 2022
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
31 March 2022
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
31 March 2022
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
30 March 2022
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
29 March 2022
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022