China Urges US to Stop Politicizing Economic, Trade Issues

Islam Times - The United States should immediately correct its wrong practices and stop politicizing economic and trade issues, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

The US side should provide a fair, stable and non-discriminatory market environment for companies from all over the world, including Chinese companies, to operate in the United States, MOC Spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.Shu made the remarks in response to a recent move by the US Federal Communications Commission for adding two Chinese telecom companies, China Telecom (Americas) Corp. and China Mobile International USA Inc, into its so-called "List of Communications Equipment and Services That Pose A Threat to National Security".The move is another crackdown on Chinese companies by the United States following its recent unwarranted revoking of authorization for some Chinese companies to provide telecom services in the United States, Shu said.The US side generalized the concept of national security, limited market access for products and services and abused state power to impose sanctions and suppression on enterprises, Shu said.The move violated the basic market principles and internationally recognized economic and trade rules, damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and consumers, including US consumers, Shu noted.China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Shu said.