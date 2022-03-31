Pakistani PM Imran Khan Accuses US of Trying to Oust Him

Islam Times - The Prime Minister of Pakistan has accused the United States of trying to oust him from power in an extraordinary TV rant as the no-confidence vote in his leadership was postponed.

Pakistan has been on the edge since opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly secretariat.On Friday, the National Assembly’s crucial session on the no-trust motion against embattled Khan was adjourned by the speaker without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers.No Pakistan premier has ever seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.In his speech, Khan lashed out at the United States, claiming Washington had conspired with the Pakistani opposition against him and that America wants him, personally, gone."America has - oh, not America but a foreign country I can't name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message," he said.Local media have reported the message was in a briefing letter from Pakistan's ambassador to Washington recording a senior US official telling him they felt relations would be better if Khan left office."They say that 'our anger will vanish if Imran Khan loses this no-confidence vote'," he said.