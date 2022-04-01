US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the US allegations against the IRGC reflect the fact that the rulers at the White House “lack a correct understanding of the shift in the power equations in the strategic region of West Asia and even beyond it.”

It said that undermining and impeding the growth of Iran’s defense power and deterrence capacity is the main goal of the enemy, which is seeking to destroy the Islamic Republic or make it and the Iranian nation submit to the policies of the hegemonic system and Zionism.

The statement further said the Islamic Republic will give a destructive response to the enemy's slightest mistake and act of adventurism against the country.

The IRGC, the statement said, “will give categorical and destructive responses to even the smallest mistake of the evil and adventurist enemy against the Islamic homeland, which will not even give them time to express regret.”

The IRGC said that it joins hands with other sections of the Armed Forces and security forces to safeguard the independence, security, and national interests of Iran.

It added that the IRGC will continue to fulfill its duties without any attention to recent delusional remarks made by the terrorist regime of the United States against the elite force, as such remarks indicate how the rulers of this regime lag behind the global developments.

“The missile power and the popularity and regional influence of Iran ... (both of) which have been associated with the name of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, are red lines for the Iranian nation,” the IRGC’s statement said.

“We vociferously announce that the strong Iran has never defined the path to increasing its deterrence power, which guarantees its progress and security, according to aspirations, desires and wishes of the rules of the White House and their evil allies, and will not change it under their pressure, threat or evil media propaganda.”

This comes as Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the IRGC hailed the current status of the combat power of the IRGC units and forces, especially those deployed to the country’s key islands in the south, and their readiness to firmly defend the Islamic Republic’s territories in the face of possible threats.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

