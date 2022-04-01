0
Friday 1 April 2022 - 12:19

UK Hopes Ukraine Will Keep Fighting

Story Code : 986778
London is concerned that Kiev’s other Western backers might push it into settling for peace too soon.
 
Boris Johnson’s government is concerned that President Volodymyr Zelensky may be pushed into making significant concessions to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in terms of “territory, sanctions and the pursuit of Putin as a potential war criminal,” the unidentified individual claimed.
 
“Some of our allies may be too eager for [Zelensky] to settle,” the source said, referring to France, Germany, and the US. “We think Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position militarily before those talks can take place.”
 
London believes there must not be an “easy off-ramp” for Moscow, and urges that the sanctions be intensified “until all Russian forces have left Ukraine, including Crimea,” the newspaper reported.
 
Crimea broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after the democratically elected government in Kiev was overthrown in a violent coup. Moscow says Crimea is a part of its territory and considers its status settled.
 
Johnson warned Zelensky against yielding in a phone call on the weekend, the report said.
 
Britain has been one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in its stand-off with Russia, helping it with its military build-up since 2014 and shipping thousands of missiles in the weeks before the operation started.
 
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in late February, citing NATO’s creeping expansion into its neighbor as a major threat to national security, and accusing Western nations of refusing to resolve the conflict diplomatically.
