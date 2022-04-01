0
Friday 1 April 2022 - 21:23

Erdogan Says Russia-Ukraine Meting in Istanbul Added Momentum to Peace Process

Story Code : 986862
Erdogan Says Russia-Ukraine Meting in Istanbul Added Momentum to Peace Process
He made the remark during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

"President (Erdogan) stated that the meeting held between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiation delegations in Istanbul had added a meaningful momentum to the process carried out for the termination of the war and the establishment of peace given its outcomes," Erdogan’s press office tweeted, TASS reported.

In turn, Zelensky thanked Erdogan for organizing the meeting.

Erdogan also reiterated his proposal to organize a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Noting that it was important for the negotiations held in Istanbul to yield various signs of de-escalation of the tension, President (Erdogan) reiterated his proposal to bring together President Zelensky of Ukraine and President Putin of Russia, with Turkey hosting the meeting," the presidential press office tweeted.

On Tuesday, another round of in-person negotiations between Moscow and Kiev took place in Istanbul.

After the meeting, head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia received written proposals on a treaty from Ukraine. He added that, after these proposals are reviewed, Moscow will put forth its own proposals.

The official noted that Moscow is making "two steps towards" Kiev and offers to hold a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine earlier than planned before - simultaneously with initialing of the peace treaty at the level of foreign ministers. Russian armed forces will reduce their military activity on Kiev and Chernigov directions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
1 April 2022
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
31 March 2022
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022
Despite Declared Ceasefire, Saudi Arabia Launches Missile, Artillery Strikes, Causes Casualties in Yemen
Despite Declared Ceasefire, Saudi Arabia Launches Missile, Artillery Strikes, Causes Casualties in Yemen
31 March 2022
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
31 March 2022
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
31 March 2022
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
30 March 2022
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022