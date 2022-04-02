Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Injure over 130 in Al-Khalil

Islam Times - Israeli regime forces shot dead a young Palestinian man in the southern occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil as resistance movement cautions against an escalation of violence in the Palestinian territories ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Palestine's official Wafa news agency, citing local sources, said the young Palestinian — identified as Ahmad Younes al-Atrash — was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in downtown al-Khalil.Wafa said the 29-year-old Palestinian was killed after being shot by Israeli soldiers at al-Shalala Street in the center of the occupied West Bank city.“He was taking part in a weekly protest against Israeli colonization when he was shot and critically injured by Israeli soldiers,” the Palestinian news agency said, adding, “Al-Atrash was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his wounds.”The Palestinian Ma'an news agency said al-Atrash was shot in the chest by one of the snipers of the occupation forces who had been deployed in areas overlooking al-Shalala Street and al-Shuhada Street in the center of al-Khalil.Younis al-Atrash, the father of the 29-year-old, said, “God has honored us with his martyrdom, and he joined his uncle, martyr Akram, and our other martyred friends."Al-Atrash was reported to be a former prisoner in Israeli prisons where he served six years as a political inmate.Dozens of Palestinian protesters also suffered suffocation from teargas inhalation as a result of the violence in al-Khalil on Friday when heavy clashes erupted between the youths and the occupation forces near al-Shuhada Street.The young Palestinian men were throwing stones at the Israeli forces while the soldiers responded with live bullets and tear gas canisters, leaving more than 130 people injured as the Palestinian Red Crescent reported.Wafa also said at least three Palestinians were injured separately on Friday after the Israeli forces attacked anti-occupation protesters in the village of Qaryut in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus, and in the village of Bil’in in Ramallah province.Palestinians across the occupied West Bank usually hold anti-occupation protests on most Fridays, typically following the weekly Friday prayers. Israeli occupation soldiers respond by attacking the protests with teargas and live bullets, and often with gunfire.The latest attack came as Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, had raised the alarm about escalating violence a day earlier, saying Israel’s continued attacks against Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan would only “explode the situation.”Haniyeh stressed that the Palestinian resistance stands with its people and will never allow any further aggression during Ramadan.In recent days, some 11 Israelis, including officers, were killed in three separate operations inside the Israeli-occupied territories by Palestinians in a surge of violence not witnessed in years.Tensions first escalated across the Palestinian territories on February 13, when Israeli forces and illegal settlers renewed their attacks against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.The neighborhood has been the scene of frequent crackdowns by Israeli regime forces on the Palestinians protesting against the threatened expulsion of dozens of families from their homes in favor of Israeli settler groups.The initial tensions that erupted in Sheikh Jarrah last year in part sparked a May 2021 war between the Israeli regime and resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.