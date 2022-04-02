Palestine’s Al-Quds Brigades Mourns Its Martyrs Assassinated by IOF Near Jenin

Islam Times - Undercover “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops assassinated, three Palestinians at the Arraba junction, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, early Saturday at dawn.

The IOF and the “Israeli” entity’s internal security said they have no intention to transfer their bodies to their families for burial.

The IOF also towed the car driven by the three slain Palestinians.

In a statement, the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, said the three Palestinians were members of the group.

“As we mourn our fighters who were assassinated in a cowardice ‘Israeli’ assassination, we vow to continue the struggle until liberation,” the Brigades said, “We vow to our people to continue our legitimate duty, to continue resisting the Zionist enemy. Our people never surrender and will continue the struggle for the liberation of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and Palestine.”

In a statement condemning the assassination, the Hamas movement said: “The ongoing killing of our people in the West Bank will not grant Israel peace or stability and will not grant it legitimacy for its illegal occupation of our land. On the contrary, these attacks will only grant our people more power, determination, and unity in resisting the occupier everywhere.”

The Palestinian TV said the undercover IOF troops fired a barrage of live ammunition at a Palestinian car, killing the three young men and wounding several others.

The undercover IOF troops surrounded the car before opening fire at it, clearly indicating that the IOF weren’t there to arrest anybody but to assassinate them.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics could not approach the three young men for more than two hours and added that a fourth Palestinian was injured, especially since the IOF declared the area a closed military zone.

The IOF also fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades at the Palestinians who tried to enter the area.

The IOF told the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] medics to bring body bags to take the bodies of the three Palestinians, but the move was a ploy because that is when the IOF put the bodies in an “Israeli” ambulance and drove away.

The Palestinian medics were never allowed to approach the three Palestinians and therefore could not administer any first aid that could have saved their lives.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers pulled the Palestinians out of their car, and again fired several rounds at them while on the ground to ensure the kill.

“Israeli” sources said the army was operating in the area to arrest Palestinians, while the “Israeli” Security Agency [Shin Bet] alleged that the Palestinians “were responsible for a shooting attack in the Tulkarem, and planned additional attacks”.

The sources added that the soldiers also found weapons in the car and confiscated them and said two IOF members were wounded during the attack.

The “Israeli” Internal Security Service claimed that three young men “intended to carry out shooting attacks against the soldiers and other targets.”

It also said the undercover IOF were monitoring the Palestinians for several hours before killing them, adding that they are members of the al-Aqsa Brigades, the armed wing of the Fateh movement.

The “Israeli” Jerusalem Post claimed the three were killed during an exchange of fire with the undercover forces.

The undercover troops fired several live rounds at the car before the reported exchange of fire took place.

This incident is not related to news from “Israeli” agencies about a colonialist settler who was killed and another injured in what the army confirmed as a traffic accident near Qalqilia, in the northern West Bank.

“Israeli” sources said the car driver hit two motorcyclists near the Tzufim settlement and turned himself in to “Israeli” police.

The three assassinated Palestinians have been officially identified as: Sa’eb Abahra, 30, from the al-Yamoun town, west of Jenin; Khalil Tawalba, 24, from Jenin refugee camp in Jenin city; Saif Abu Libda, 25, from Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem.