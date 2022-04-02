Pentagon Cancels ICBM Test Due to Russia Nuclear Tensions

Islam Times - The US military has canceled a planned test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on “high alert.”

The US military first announced a delay of the test on March 2 after Russia said it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the time it was important for both the United States and Russia "bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks."

But it said it would delay the test "a little bit," and not cancel it.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said the decision to cancel the test of the LGM-30G Minuteman III missile was to avoid any possible misunderstanding in light of Russia’s decision to put its nuclear forces on higher alert. The next Minuteman III test is scheduled to take place later this year.

"The Air Force is confident in the readiness of the strategic forces of the United States," Stefanek said.

Jeffrey Lewis, a missile researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), played down the impact of the cancelation.

"There's a value to doing the tests but I don't think missing one test in the grand scheme of things is a really big deal," said Lewis, adding the Minuteman III was extremely reliable.

In response to aggressive statements by NATO’s leading members, Putin said on February 27 that he had ordered “the deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty.”

Since then, Russia’s nuclear submarines and mobile missile launchers reportedly staged drills and units of Moscow’s Strategic Missile Forces dispersed intercontinental ballistic missile launchers in forests in eastern Siberia to practice secret deployment.

The US and its NATO allies have failed to raise their own nuclear alert levels in response to Russia’s action.

The US Air Force told Reuters that on Friday the Pentagon canceled the Minuteman III test that it had initially aimed only to delay in a bid to lower nuclear tensions with Russia during the war in Ukraine.