Islam Times - Russian Defense Ministry announced Saturday that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military airports in the cities of Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk with high-precision missiles, downed two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters and destroyed 67 military facilities and 24 drones.

The storage facilities for diesel and fuel were destroyed at Kremenchug refinery, which was supplying the Ukrainian forces in the central and eastern regions, using long-range precision weapons, the ministry’s official spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a press briefing on Saturday.Konashenkov noted that over the past night, Russian operational-tactical aviation and missile forces destroyed 24 Ukrainian helicopters in the country, 9 field guns and mortars, and 54 staging sites for combat equipment.The units of armed forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic established control over a large part of Novobakhmoto region, killing 40 Nazis.Konashenkov indicated that since the beginning of the special military operation, 124 aircraft, 84 helicopters, so many of drones, tanks, armored vehicles, rocket launchers and a lot of military vehicles affiliated with the Ukrainian forces, were all destroyed.