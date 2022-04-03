Russian Defense Ministry: Forces Target Several Ukrainian Military Airports, Down 24 Drones
Story Code : 987044
The storage facilities for diesel and fuel were destroyed at Kremenchug refinery, which was supplying the Ukrainian forces in the central and eastern regions, using long-range precision weapons, the ministry’s official spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a press briefing on Saturday.
Konashenkov noted that over the past night, Russian operational-tactical aviation and missile forces destroyed 24 Ukrainian helicopters in the country, 9 field guns and mortars, and 54 staging sites for combat equipment.
The units of armed forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic established control over a large part of Novobakhmoto region, killing 40 Nazis.
Konashenkov indicated that since the beginning of the special military operation, 124 aircraft, 84 helicopters, so many of drones, tanks, armored vehicles, rocket launchers and a lot of military vehicles affiliated with the Ukrainian forces, were all destroyed.