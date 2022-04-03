0
Sunday 3 April 2022 - 01:45

Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Prioritizes Coping with Socioeconomic Crisis, Opponents Focus on Confronting Resistance

Story Code : 987046
Addressing a mourning ceremony in Maydoun village, Sayyed Safieddine advised Hezbollah political opponents in Lebanon, whom he called as “our partners in the nation”, to stop their sectarian provocation against the party.

Lebanon would have been ruled by the Israeli military boots had not it been for Hezbollah weaponry, Sayyed safieddine said.

Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that Hezbollah and allies seek independence, reject normalization, and work to cope with the socioeconomic crisis, while the opponents focus exclusively on confronting the Resistance and defending the Arab regimes which normalized ties with the Zionist entity.

Member of Loyalty to Resistance bloc, Sayyed Hasan Fadlallah,  described as insolent all the accusations thrown at Hezbollah pertaining the embezzlement of the public funds, wondering how those who were responsible for Lebanon’s economic crisis present themselves as opposition forces.
