Israel Arrested 1,400 Palestinians in First Quarter of 2022: Rights Group

Islam Times - The Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs says the Israeli forces have detained nearly 1,400 Palestinians since the beginning of 2022.

Abdul Nasser Farwaneh, the Head of the Studies and Documentation Department of the Commission, said in a news briefing on Friday that the figure represents a seven percent rise compared to the first quarter of last year.Israeli regime forces regularly conduct night raids in the occupied West Bank, in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority, without search warrants.There are reportedly thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Human rights organizations say Israel violates all the rights and freedoms granted to prisoners by the Geneva Convention.Israeli jail authorities keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions lacking proper hygienic standards.Palestinian inmates have also been subjected to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are held under the so-called administrative detention, in which Israel keeps the detainees without charge for up to six months, a period which can be extended an infinite number of times.The detention takes place on orders from a military commander and on the basis of what the Israeli regime describes as ‘secret’ evidence. Some prisoners have been held by the administrative detention for up to 11 years.The arrests come amid tensions over the past two weeks in the Occupied Territories ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan.On Thursday, Israeli forces martyred two Palestinians during a raid of the Jenin refugee camp. Several others were wounded in the violence.Another Palestinian was also shot and martyred over an alleged stabbing attack.In recent days, some 11 Israelis, including officers, were killed in three separate operations inside the Israeli-Occupied Territories by Palestinians in a surge of violence not witnessed in years.