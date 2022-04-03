Covid-19 Cases in UK Reaches New Record Level

Islam Times - According to the latest UK official statistics, the prevalence of Covid-19 in the country has reached unprecedented levels, with almost one in 13 people being infected with the virus last week.

Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, The latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the UK.The figures came on the day the government ended free rapid COVID-19 tests for most people in England, under Johnson's "living with COVID" plan. People who do not have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus now need to pay for tests to find out if they are infected.