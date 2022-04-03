Turkish Fighter Jets Bombed Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Turkish warplanes have again bombed areas inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq under the pretext of confronting the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK.

Local sources in the northern province of Dohuk, on the Iraqi-Turkish border, reported that Turkish military fighters had resumed bombing mountainous areas.According to the Al-Maluma website, the sources said that Turkish fighter jets twice targeted the Korzar heights in the Shiladzi area. The 'Mam Rasha' heights are also targeted in this area.According to these reports, no casualties have been reported from the bombings.Earlier, Turkish forces in several airstrikes in northern Iraq and Syria, provoked the reaction of various officials and currents of this country. Despite Baghdad's strong opposition to the aggression, Ankara continues to announce that it will continue its attacks on Iraq and Syria, claiming to be targeting terrorist strongholds and positions.The Turkish military presence in northern Iraq under the pretext of suppressing PKK terrorists was reinforced last week with the arrival of 30 military vehicles in the Kani Masi area of ​​the city of Al-Emadiyah, which the country intends to establish military bases in. The area was reporting.