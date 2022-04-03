Saudi Coalition Attack Northern Yemen, Violating Ceasefire

Islam Times - The Saudi coalition launched artillery and rocket attacks on the city of Shada in Yemen's Saada province on Saturday night, killing three civilians.

The attacks came hours after the office of Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, announced that a two-month ceasefire in Yemen would be implemented at 7 pm on Saturday and that all offensive military operations would be stopped.In response to the ceasefire announcement, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening that as long as the other side adheres to the ceasefire Yemeni forces will also adhere to a complete cessation of military operations.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries, has launched a military invasion of Yemen in March 2015 and a land, sea and air siege.Despite the fact that seven years have passed since the beginning of this comprehensive aggression, the forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees, while defending their nation, have been able to inflict heavy blows on the aggressor coalition and their allies.