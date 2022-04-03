At Least One Killed, Dozens Injured in Baku Explosion

Islam Times - First responders were digging through the ruins of a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital early Sunday after an explosion ripped through the building, killing at least one person and injured scores more.

The explosion at the Location club in Baku was believed to have been caused by a gas leak but the investigation was ongoing, interior ministry spokesman, Ehsan Zahidov, told AP.The prosecutor general’s office reported one death and said 31 people suffered various injuries. Health ministry spokesman, Parviz Abubekirov, said 24 people had been hospitalized, most of them with burns.The emergency services issued a statement saying firefighters were called to the club in the center of the city at 3am and extinguished the fire before it could spread.Video posted on social media showed dozens of people in a panic, some of them injured, outside the club, which appeared to have been heavily damaged by the explosion.