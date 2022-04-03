Kazakhstan Detains Foreign Agent Plotting Attack on President

Islam Times - The Kazakh special services detained a foreign intelligence agent who was planning to assassinate Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the National Security Committee (NSC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Sunday.

“On March 25, 2022, in the city of Nur-Sultan, the NSC counterintelligence detained a foreign intelligence agent… who was planning an assassination attempt on the President of Kazakhstan and a number of high-ranking civil servants,” the NSC press service said in a statement.A foreign-made sniper rifle, drugs, and a large amount of money were seized from the suspect during the search, the release stated.During the preliminary investigation, the suspect admitted to planning terrorist acts against members of special and law enforcement agencies and to have worked on promoting anti-Russia propaganda in Kazakhstan by publishing relevant materials on social networks, “on the instructions and in the interests of a foreign state.”