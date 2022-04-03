0
Sunday 3 April 2022 - 13:02

Iran Informs US of Proposals on Outstanding Issues in Vienna Talks: FM

Story Code : 987126
Iran Informs US of Proposals on Outstanding Issues in Vienna Talks: FM
In a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres talked about a range of issues, including the Vienna talks, the ceasefire in Yemen, and the latest developments in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

On the progress in the Vienna negotiations on removing the sanctions against Iran and saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Amir abdollahian said the parties are close to an eventual deal in the talks.

Iran has informed the US of its proposals on the remaining subjects through the European Union’s top negotiator who liaises between the parties, the foreign minister added.

“The ball is now in the US’ court,” he stated.

Amir abdollahian further welcomed a recent truce in Yemen, praised the UN secretary general’s role in the ceasefire, and said the time has come to take major steps in establishing peace and stability in Yemen with the full termination of the sanctions on humanitarian aid.

Reaffirming Iran’s support for the resolution of the crisis and ending the war in Yemen, the foreign minister stressed the need for the shipment of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed to the two recent statements released by the UN Security Council, saying, “We welcome the (UN) Security Council’s statement in support of the ceasefire (in Yemen), but the other statement which has been released unilaterally and without taking account of the Saudi attacks on Yemen and has condemned Yemen’s National Salvation Government is unconstructive.”

For his part, the UN chief hailed the ceasefire in Yemen as a common success and victory that has resulted from collective efforts.

Highlighting the significance of the talks in Vienna, Guterres expressed hope that the negotiating parties would soon strike an agreement.

Congratulating Iran on the beginning of the Muslim month of Ramadan, he said the UN is working on ‘Ramadan Solidarity Initiative’ with the purpose of establishing peace and advancing humanitarian measures.

The UN secretary general and the senior Iranian diplomat also talked about the latest developments in Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
1 April 2022
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
31 March 2022
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022