Iran Informs US of Proposals on Outstanding Issues in Vienna Talks: FM

Islam Times - The US has been notified through the EU of Iran’s proposals to address the outstanding issues in the course of Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir abdollahian said, noting that the ball is now in Washington’s court.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres talked about a range of issues, including the Vienna talks, the ceasefire in Yemen, and the latest developments in Ukraine and Afghanistan.On the progress in the Vienna negotiations on removing the sanctions against Iran and saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Amir abdollahian said the parties are close to an eventual deal in the talks.Iran has informed the US of its proposals on the remaining subjects through the European Union’s top negotiator who liaises between the parties, the foreign minister added.“The ball is now in the US’ court,” he stated.Amir abdollahian further welcomed a recent truce in Yemen, praised the UN secretary general’s role in the ceasefire, and said the time has come to take major steps in establishing peace and stability in Yemen with the full termination of the sanctions on humanitarian aid.Reaffirming Iran’s support for the resolution of the crisis and ending the war in Yemen, the foreign minister stressed the need for the shipment of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.The top Iranian diplomat also pointed to the two recent statements released by the UN Security Council, saying, “We welcome the (UN) Security Council’s statement in support of the ceasefire (in Yemen), but the other statement which has been released unilaterally and without taking account of the Saudi attacks on Yemen and has condemned Yemen’s National Salvation Government is unconstructive.”For his part, the UN chief hailed the ceasefire in Yemen as a common success and victory that has resulted from collective efforts.Highlighting the significance of the talks in Vienna, Guterres expressed hope that the negotiating parties would soon strike an agreement.Congratulating Iran on the beginning of the Muslim month of Ramadan, he said the UN is working on ‘Ramadan Solidarity Initiative’ with the purpose of establishing peace and advancing humanitarian measures.The UN secretary general and the senior Iranian diplomat also talked about the latest developments in Afghanistan and Ukraine.