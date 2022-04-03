Trump Says US Has Reached 'Catastrophic Low Point' under Biden Administration

Islam Times - The United States is going through the "most dangerous period" in its history, former US president Donald Trump told his supporters in Michigan, blaming President Joe Biden for America’s "decline."

"Historians will record this period of American history as a catastrophic low point and a stain upon our once great reputation," Trump said at his rally in Washington Township on Saturday.The former president said that the US has never been treated by other countries with such "disrespect and scorn" and that other countries’ leaders are allegedly not returning Joe Biden’s phone calls, Sputnik reported.Trump claimed that the current state of affairs is the result of US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was a "humiliation" for Washington."We are living through the most dangerous period of our lifetime and we have a president who has no idea what’s going on, he has no idea what he is doing and he has no idea what he is saying or where he is. Other than that, he is doing a fantastic job," Trump said.He added that there is nothing that can be done to "stop Joe Biden's mental and physical decline" but the upcoming midterm elections are crucial since the "decline" of the US can be stopped.Trump accused Biden of unleashing a "war on American energy" and bringing about the highest gas and food prices in US history. The former president also said that Biden’s "weakness" led to the "Ukraine disaster."