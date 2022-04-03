0
Sunday 3 April 2022 - 21:09

Army Commander Warns of Iran’s Response to Any Stupidity

Story Code : 987188
In remarks on Sunday, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said Iran is the safest country across the region and keeps efforts to maintain regional security.

Pointing to the deployment of Army Ground Force units to Iranian border areas, the commander said such presence does not mean that the country is facing a threat, but it is meant to boost military preparedness and enhance intelligence control at the boundaries.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys unparalleled security, and any aggressor intending to attack the country will get comeuppance for its stupidity,” he warned.

In comments in December 2021, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi cautioned the enemies that any bellicose move will draw such a decisive response from the Iranian military forces that it will bring about a significant change in strategic equations.

Earlier in April, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking hostile action against the Islamic establishment.
