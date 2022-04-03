0
Sunday 3 April 2022 - 21:11

Gantz: Israel Grappling with Difficult Situation amid Palestinian Operations

Story Code : 987190
Gantz: Israel Grappling with Difficult Situation amid Palestinian Operations
“We are witnessing a difficult period of conflict, and the fact is that we cannot surrender,” Ganz was quoted as saying by Russia's RT Arabic television news network on Saturday evening. “We are handling the matter with great strength and seriousness.”

He added, “Relevant security authorities are currently considering possible steps towards the Palestinian population during the month of Ramadan at the same time as increasing security measures.”

“Recently, we are promoting, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, a series of steps aimed at improving the quality of life and the economy in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” Gantz claimed.

“But in light of the deteriorating security situation, we will not be able to continue working on implementing them except with the return of calm and security,” he further claimed.

On Saturday, Israeli security forces martyred three Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli police said the men were “killed in a shoot-out”, in the predawn incident.

Palestinian media reported a statement by the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, where it confirmed the martyrdom of three members of its armed wing, al-Quds Brigades, by Israeli forces.

The Palestinian group named the three men as Khalil Tawalbeh, 24, from Jenin, Saif Abu Libdeh, 25, from Tulkarm, and Saeb Abahra, 30, from Jenin.

Sources in the Palestinian emergency services said that the Israeli forces have kept the bodies of the three men and refused to hand them over to their families.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
1 April 2022
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
31 March 2022
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022