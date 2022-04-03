Several Rockets Target Turkish Forces in Bashiqa Base in Iraq

Islam Times - Turkish Bashiqah military base in the Zelkan area north of Mosul, Iraq was targeted by several rockets on Sunday evening, an official confirmed with no casualties reported.

Seven rockets landed on the outskirts of Bashiqa base in Nineveh province, Mohammed Amin Gharib, the mayor of Zilkan said.There is no information on the impact caused by the attack.Home to Turkish personnel in Zilkan, the base is located 10 kilometers away from the town of Bashiqa in Nineveh province.Zilkan has been a target of several airstrikes previously.Turkey-Iraq relations were strained in the wake of the deployment of some 150 Turkish soldiers to Iraq in December 2015. The troops are still present in the area.