Sunday 3 April 2022 - 22:33

Countries Ignoring Hegemonic Goals of US, Israel to Invoke Nations’ Wrath: Iran President

Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi in a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih said “Any country in the region, which turns a blind eye to the hegemonic goals of the United States and the Zionist regime, will not only step on the rights of its nation, but will also invoke the wrath of the Muslim nations.”

He underlined the importance of making efforts to establish security and peace in the region without the interference of extra-regional powers, stating that time has proved the truthfulness of remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that the United States is not at all sympathetic to the region’s Muslim nations, especially in Iraq.

"It is now clear to everyone that foreigners are only pursuing their own interests and hegemonic goals" in the region, the Iranian chief executive added.

He also extended his congratulations on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan to his Iraqi counterpart, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the unity, independence, security, and elevation of the regional and international status of Iraq.”

“We consider the slightest insecurity in Iraq as detrimental to the entire region. Therefore, we welcome the realization of the interests of the Iraqi people and the establishment of a strong government in this country,” Raeisi added.

The Iraqi president, for his part, stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries to overcome regional challenges.

Salih said the establishment of stability and security in the region is very important and expressed his country’s optimism about Iran’s active role in this regard.

Tehran and Baghdad share many common stances and objectives at regional and international levels, he said, adding that by strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination, the two sides can take useful and effective steps to ensure the interests of their own people as well as regional nations.

Salih also maintained that regional crises can be resolved through the will of the countries in the region without the interference of extra-regional powers.
