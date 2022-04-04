0
Monday 4 April 2022 - 05:22

Slovakia agrees to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Story Code : 987222
Slovakia agrees to pay for Russian gas in rubles

If there is a condition to pay in rubles, then we will pay in rubles,” Sulik said. He stressed that Russian imports account for roughly 85% of all Slovakian gas supplies, so the country’s authorities will remain pragmatic on the issue.

We cannot be cut off from gas,” Sulik emphasized, urging the rest of Europe to jointly seek a solution.

Nearly all the countries of the European Union, of which Slovakia is a member, slapped Russia with economic sanctions over the past month, jeopardizing Russia’s ability to receive payments from trade partners in the European currency. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a decree introducing a new ruble gas payment mechanism. Although it is viewed by some as going against existing gas contracts, the mechanism does not imply a change of the currency of payment. It enables buyers to open ruble accounts with Russian Gazprombank to facilitate the transfer of European companies’ payments to Russian suppliers.

According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, “de facto nothing will change for European companies… They will pay, as they used to, in euro, the same currency that is indicated in the contracts,” but the seller, Russia’s major gas exporter Gazprom, will be able to receive the funds in Russia’s national currency. Despite extensive explanations, however, many Russian buyers found themselves puzzled by the change. The initial reaction was mostly one of protest, with countries claiming they would not pay for gas in rubles. However, it appears that this will not be necessary at all.

The Slovakian economy minister, along with a number of other European politicians, said the situation calls for diversification of suppliers. But he said this may take years, while Slovakia has only two months to solve the current problem with fuel purchases.
Tagged
Slovakia Russia Rubles
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
1 April 2022
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
31 March 2022
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022