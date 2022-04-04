0
Monday 4 April 2022 - 05:31

Poland wants more US troops along Russia’s borders

Story Code : 987226
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski is shown at an event last week in Warsaw.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski is shown at an event last week in Warsaw.

“Poland would be pleased if the Americans increased their presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers up to 150,000 in the future due to Russia’s increasing aggressiveness,” Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said, in an interview published on Sunday by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Kaczynski, who also heads Poland’s ruling political party, said 75,000 of Washington’s troops in Europe should be permanently stationed on NATO’s eastern flank, along borders with Russia. Those deployments would nearly match the approximately 80,000 US troops that the US had stationed in all of Europe before Moscow launched a military offensive against Ukraine in February. Poland also would be “open” to having nuclear weapons stationed within its borders, Kaczynski said. He also complained to Welt am Sonntag that Germany “has a strong inclination toward Moscow” and must be willing to pay a high price to punish Russia for the Ukraine invasion.

Warsaw has called for tougher sanctions in response to the war, including a total EU ban on trade with Russia, and it sought last month to give MiG fighter jets to Ukraine. However, Poland also wanted to use the US as an intermediary for the aircraft transfer – an idea that Washington eventually rejected because it might provoke a wider war with Russia – possibly to avoid making itself a target for retaliation from Moscow.

Ironically, Kaczynski is calling for just the sort of steps that Russia has claimed would increase security tensions as NATO expanded eastward after the Cold War ended in 1991. The Western military alliance added former Soviet Republics and Warsaw Pact members to its membership ranks, then placed strategic weapons on Russia’s doorstep. Such moves violated the principle of “indivisible security” – strengthening one side’s security at the expense of the other party, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said days before the Ukraine invasion. Adding Ukraine to NATO, as has been proposed, would leave Russia “no space for us to retreat,” he said.
Tagged
Poland Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
1 April 2022
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
31 March 2022
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022