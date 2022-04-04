Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv

Islam Times - Some news sources reported the sound of an explosion near Tel Aviv on Monday morning.

Palestinian media reported on Monday morning that an explosion had been heard in the center of occupied Palestine.According to the 'Shehab' news agency, residents of Gush Dan in the Tel Aviv area said they had heard a loud explosion. A resident of the area said the blast was so strong that it initially thought there had been an earthquake.Meanwhile, Zionist sources report that the regime's army is taking action to prevent the publication of the details of the explosion.In recent weeks, there have been several reports of explosions in some parts of occupied Palestine, the details of which have remained unknown due to heavy censorship by the Zionist army.The blast came hours after the Zionist forces attacked people in Bab al Amoud and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.Israeli regime forces have attacked Palestinians at the Damascus Gate of the occupied al-Quds, severely beating worshipers and carrying out arrests on the second night of the holy month of Ramadan.