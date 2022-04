Islam Times - An Iraqi security source announced that an explosion had taken place in the path of a US convoy in Saladin province in northern Iraq.

The convoy was carrying logistics belonging to the US-led international coalition.There were no casualties caused by the blast.Issuing a statement, the Ashab al-Kahf group claimed responsibility for the operation.In recent months, the attacks on the US logistics convoys have increased in various parts of Iraq amid growing anger among the Iraqi people towards the illegal presence of the US occupying forces.