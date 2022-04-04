0
Monday 4 April 2022 - 07:50

Hezbollah, Amal Call on Gov. to Accept Iran Electricity Offer

Story Code : 987271
The Lebanese Hezbollah and Amal movements met Sunday in the southern city of Al-Nabatiyah and issued a joint statement on domestic and regional issues.

At the meeting, Amal and Hezbollah reviewed the latest internal and regional developments and stressed the need for measures and planning to alleviate the living problems of the Lebanese people, as well as to prepare for the parliamentary elections in the country.

Hezbollah and Amal called on the Lebanese government to take a courageous stance and not to give in to US pressures, and not to trust the false promises made by Washington's ambassador to Beirut about power supplies from Egypt and Jordan.

The two movements also stressed that the Lebanese government should immediately "accept Iran's offer to solve this problem and provide electricity to all Lebanese people." "The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, emphasized this issue in his recent visit to Beirut."
Comment


