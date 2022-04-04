0
Monday 4 April 2022 - 07:54

Europe's Dual Policy toward Immigrants Criticised

Story Code : 987272
Europe
As expressed jointly by Special Procedures including the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent and other Special Rapporteurs with a mandate on racial discrimination and the human rights of migrants, we are deeply concerned that Black people and other racialised groups are subjected to discriminatory treatment as they flee Ukraine and face subsequent discriminatory treatment within the EU.

Bombs, cluster munitions and heavy artillery do not discriminate on the grounds of race or nationality. All human beings crossing European borders from Ukraine are fleeing the same dangers to their personal life and bodily integrity requiring them to seek refuge in another land than the one in which they reside.

Over the last weeks, there have been credible reports of officials preventing African students and their dependents from crossing the Ukrainian border and reported restrictions including of visas. These have been widely reported in the media.

The prohibition against racial discrimination is a fundamental right of international law with applicability across situations of conflict and peace. Given the armed conflict taking place in Ukraine, the rights to life, liberty, dignity, and safety of all people must be recognized under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).]Just in February, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi issued a statement concerning the increasing number of incidents of violence, ill treatment and serious human rights violations against refugees and migrants at various European borders, several of which have resulted in tragic loss of life.

It is essential that equal treatment by agents of the State, especially border officials, is upheld. It is concerning, however, that the EU guidelines on external border management is a non-binding document, which does not provide necessary assurances for equal treatment.

We urge European States to uphold their obligations to respect fundamental human rights and the right to asylum and to ensure equal treatment and protection for all those displaced as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, regardless of immigration status, by eliminating racial profiling and mistreatment by state agents.

It’s time that the total disregard for Black lives stops. We can no longer allow for people of African descent and other racialised groups to be dehumanised at the European borders.

During the General Debate on Item 8, speaking on behalf of the African Group, Cote d’Ivoire recalled the duty of the international community to ensure protection of migrants, refugees in conflict zones, without any distinction in accordance with the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action and with the relevant international instruments and international solidarity. Armenia expressed deep concern about violations of human rights during armed conflict, in particular access to humanitarian help, and the inherent dignity, equal and inalienable right of all members of the human family. France, Sweden and the United States also urged the protection of human rights during armed conflict, and adherence to international human rights instruments. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022