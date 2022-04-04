0
Monday 4 April 2022 - 10:22

Biden Privately Said Trump Should be Prosecuted for January 6 Riot

Story Code : 987291
Biden Privately Said Trump Should be Prosecuted for January 6 Riot
In addition, Biden, a Democrat, described the Republican former president as a "threat to democracy," the New York Times reported, citing two individuals with knowledge of the conversation.

Biden made those remarks to members of his inner circle late last year, calling for action to be taken against Trump.

According to the Times, the report was based on interviews with more than a dozen people, "including officials in the Biden administration and people with knowledge of the president's thinking."

Biden has become frustrated with US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is investigating the Capitol attack, according to people close to the president.

The president has described Garland as a "ponderous judge," saying he wants to see him take more "decisive action" regarding the deadly riot, according to The Times.

Biden has, however, never articulated his frustrations about the January 6 cases directly to Garland, the Times report says.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, who serves on the House committee investigating the riot, said last week that the Department of Justice "must move swiftly" and told the attorney general to "do your job so that we can do ours."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Garland said the prosecutors handling the case only felt an urgency "to do the right thing," which has forced them to "follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead."

During the riot on Jan. 6, Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of reviewing the certification of state electors which indicated Biden's victory. Some Trump supporters had hoped that this process could have resulted in some of the electors being disqualified, thus overturning the outcome of the presidential election.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022