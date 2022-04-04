Yemen Will Inevitably Be Liberated From Saudi Aggression: Ansarullah

Islam Times - A senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement stressed that the liberation of the impoverished country, which has been grappling with a Saudi-led war for seven years, will be achieved inevitably.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, told al-Mayadeen Network that “The liberation of Yemen is inevitably coming.”He also expressed his country’s readiness to reach an “honorable peace” agreement that “guarantees the dignity and safety of all Yemenis.”Al-Bukhaiti also noted that the member countries of the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen “will never allow a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue free of foreign interventions… as that contradicts their interests.”The Ansarullah official then urged parties that had called for foreign intervention in Yemen to unite behind the Yemeni armed forces in order to complete the liberation operation.He warned the parties which had supported the Saudi aggression that “any political component that calls for a foreign military intervention in its country loses its [ability to make] decision at the first moment of the occupation and then loses its presence at the first moment of liberation.”Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies — particularly the United Arab Emirates [UAE] — launched the brutal war against Yemen in March 2015. The war was meant to eliminate the Ansarullah movement and reinstall a former regime.The conflict, accompanied by the tight siege, has failed to reach its goals, killing hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people. Under the siege, the Saudi-led coalition has been preventing much-needed fuel shipments from reaching Yemen.According to the UN Office for Humanitarian Coordination [OCHA], more than 23 million, out of 31.9 million people in Yemen, face hunger, disease, and other life-threatening risks as the country’s basic services and economy are collapsing.In recent months, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have escalated their airstrikes across Yemen, and in response, have been targeted by the Yemeni forces in several retaliatory drone and missile attacks.UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Friday that the two warring sides had agreed to a ceasefire, which went into effect on Saturday.The truce, however, was breached many times by the Saudi-led coalition.SABA news agency cited a military source in Sanaa as saying that the Saudi-led coalition breached the recent truce 159 times on Sunday.Al-Bukhaiti had earlier noted that the truce was reached after the Yemeni retaliatory operations hit targets deep inside Saudi Arabia.