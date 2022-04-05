0
Tuesday 5 April 2022 - 01:14

Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE Continue to Rebuff Biden as Ties Hit New Low

Story Code : 987400
Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE Continue to Rebuff Biden as Ties Hit New Low
The Guardian said in a report that the relations are at “an unprecedented low” point, with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi continuing to rebuff Biden’s demands to increase their oil exports to contain soaring oil prices amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

According to the report, the souring relations come as both Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and his counterpart in the UAE, Mohammed  bin Zayed (MBZ), are deeply wary of the Biden administration’s determination to revive the 2015 Iran deal

The Iran deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was ditched by former US President Donald Trump in May 2018, in a move cheered in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

“This is the end of the road for us and Biden, but maybe the US also,” a Western diplomat quoted a Saudi counterpart as saying.

The Guardian noted that prominent Saudi and Emirati commentators also shared the same sentiments, with the former al-Arabiya editor-in-chief, Mohammed al-Yahya, saying in a Jerusalem Post article that “The Saudi-US relationship is in the throes of a crisis.”

“I am increasingly disturbed by the unreality of the American discussion about the subject, which often fails to acknowledge just how deep and serious the rift has grown,” he wrote, adding “A more realistic discussion should focus on one word: divorce. When Barack Obama negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran, we Saudis understood him to be seeking the breakup of a 70-year marriage.”

He also compared Washington’s demands with China’s no-strings diplomacy, saying: “While American policy is beset by baffling contradictions, Chinese policy is simple and straightforward. Beijing is offering Riyadh a simple deal: sell us your oil and choose whatever military equipment you want from our catalog; in return, help us to stabilize global energy markets.”

“In other words, the Chinese are offering what increasingly appears modeled on the American-Saudi deal that stabilized West Asia for 70 years,” Al-Yahya said.

Professor Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a famed scholar in political science in the UAE, had also described the crisis with Washington as the worst in “50 years.”
