Algerian Boy Donates $2,800 Qur'an Contest Prize Money to Palestinian Children

Islam Times - An Algerian boy, who emerged as the winner in a competition for Qur'an memorization, dedicated his $2,800 prize money to Palestinian children while expressing his wish to pray in the holy city of al-Quds.

Abd Elkhalek Boudouda, who has memorized the Holy Qur'an by heart at a young age, won the prize in an international contest known as ‘Mazamez Dawood’, organized by Sudan’s al-Shorooq TV last week.In a remarkable and heartwarming display of solidarity with the oppressed children of Palestine, the little boy requested to wear the Palestinian flag before the contest started, according to reports.After winning the prize, he made a passionate plea to a jury member, Dr. Kamal Quddah, who had led an Algerian delegation to Palestine in 2011 to distribute aid, to deliver all his prize money to children in the besieged Gaza Strip, reports said.The person, who was not identified, was visibly touched by the child’s big-hearted gesture and prayed for the fulfillment of his request, according to reports and videos circulating online.People present on the stage and those in the audience were moved to tears as they applauded the kind gesture.Boudouda told the person that he wanted to donate his hard-earned prize money to the children who have been imprisoned, attacked, and injured by the occupying Israeli regime forces.The boy said he was not interested in buying a new phone or even giving the money to his parents, but would rather donate it to children suffering in Palestine.Algerians have traditionally been staunch supporters of the Palestinian cause.In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Algerian athlete Fethi Nourine refused to compete against an Israeli opponent, which resulted in his 10-year suspension from the International Judo Federation (IJF).