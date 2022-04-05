0
Tuesday 5 April 2022 - 02:02

Algerian Boy Donates $2,800 Qur'an Contest Prize Money to Palestinian Children

Story Code : 987401
Algerian Boy Donates $2,800 Qur
Abd Elkhalek Boudouda, who has memorized the Holy Qur'an by heart at a young age, won the prize in an international contest known as ‘Mazamez Dawood’, organized by Sudan’s al-Shorooq TV last week.

In a remarkable and heartwarming display of solidarity with the oppressed children of Palestine, the little boy requested to wear the Palestinian flag before the contest started, according to reports.

After winning the prize, he made a passionate plea to a jury member, Dr. Kamal Quddah, who had led an Algerian delegation to Palestine in 2011 to distribute aid, to deliver all his prize money to children in the besieged Gaza Strip, reports said.

The person, who was not identified, was visibly touched by the child’s big-hearted gesture and prayed for the fulfillment of his request, according to reports and videos circulating online.

People present on the stage and those in the audience were moved to tears as they applauded the kind gesture.

Boudouda told the person that he wanted to donate his hard-earned prize money to the children who have been imprisoned, attacked, and injured by the occupying Israeli regime forces.

The boy said he was not interested in buying a new phone or even giving the money to his parents, but would rather donate it to children suffering in Palestine.

Algerians have traditionally been staunch supporters of the Palestinian cause.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Algerian athlete Fethi Nourine refused to compete against an Israeli opponent, which resulted in his 10-year suspension from the International Judo Federation (IJF).
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022