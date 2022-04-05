0
Tuesday 5 April 2022 - 02:09

Britain Wants Germany to Get Tougher with Russia: Report

Story Code : 987404
Britain Wants Germany to Get Tougher with Russia: Report
According to the outlet, London is concerned that other NATO allies will force Ukraine to “settle” the conflict as soon as possible, while London strongly opposes the idea of signing a peace deal with Russia at any cost, insisting that Kiev should first of all be in the strongest possible position.

Johnson is reportedly going to urge Scholz to exert more diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Moscow.

The meeting later this week will be the German Chancellor’s first visit to London in his current capacity.

On Sunday, the British premier vowed to slap Russia with yet more sanctions and provide additional military support to Kiev.

Johnson cited the alleged killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, accusing the Russian military of committing atrocities and promising that the UK “will not rest until justice is served.”

Chancellor Scholz, too, joined the chorus of indignation, saying that his government would make sure that “Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences” of their actions.

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock revealed plans to “toughen the sanctions against Russia and further support Ukraine,” – a message also echoed by Germany’s Vice Chancellor and economy minister, Robert Habeck.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022