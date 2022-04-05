Lavrov: “Fake Attack in Bucha Staged”

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the situation in Bucha a “fake attack”.

Ukraine’s version of what happened in the town of Bucha was a “fake attack” aimed at undermining Moscow, the TASS news agency quoted the top Russian diplomat as saying.He said the dead bodies were “staged” and that images of them was Ukraine’s “false version” of events had been spread on social media by Western countries and Ukraine.Russia was demanding “an urgent meeting of the Security Council on this particular issue because we see such provocations as a direct threat to international peace and security,” Lavrov said as quoted by TASS.