Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015

Islam Times - The director general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Centre [YEMAC] revealed that the Saudi-led aggression has dropped more than 3 million cluster bombs on Yemen since the beginning of the devastating war in March 2015.

Safra explained that there have been 42 cluster bomb casualties across Yemen in the month of March and roughly 220 victims in the western coastal province of Hudaydah since the withdrawal of Saudi-backed mercenaries from it since November.

He further added that as of March 30, 2022, the civilian death toll as a result of the coalition’s use of cluster bombs amounted to 3,921, including 119 children and 39 women, while 2,884 civilians have been wounded, including 257 children and 76 women.

The YEMAC head also lambasted attempts by certain international organizations to underreport the number of cluster bomb victims in Yemen, stating that such ploys are meant to vindicate the Saudi-led coalition and distort facts.

Cluster bombs are banned under the Convention on Cluster Munitions [CCM], an international treaty that addresses the humanitarian consequences and unacceptable harm caused to civilians by cluster munitions through a categorical prohibition and a framework for action.

Furthermore, the Saudi-led military coalition’s soldiers and their mercenaries have breached a truce deal for Hudaydah 119 times in the last 24 hours.

Citing an unnamed source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, the official Saba news agency reported that the violations included spying flights over various regions, including Hays neighborhoods, as well as several counts of artillery shelling and shooting incidents.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Brigadier General Ali Safra said cluster munitions have been collected in 15 provinces and 70 districts, stressing that the Yemenis have detected 15 types of them used in air raids.