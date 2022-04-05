0
Tuesday 5 April 2022 - 11:27

US Sells F-16 Fighter Jets to Bulgaria

Story Code : 987488
US Sells F-16 Fighter Jets to Bulgaria
The State Department approved the deal on Monday. In addition to eight F-16 fighter jets, it also includes a range of missiles, sensors and replacement parts, coming to a total of $1.67 billion, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency [DSCA].

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the agency said, adding that it would allow the Bulgarian Air Force to “deploy modern fighter aircraft routinely in the Black Sea region.”

However, the DSCA noted the sale would “not alter the basic military balance in the region,” instead stating it would promote a common defense doctrine among NATO allies and allow Bulgaria to continue “modernizing its armed forces.”

If approved by lawmakers, American contractors would be assigned to the country for three years to offer on-site “logistics support” for the aircraft, which is produced by Lockheed Martin and remains one of the top multi-role fighter jets in the US arsenal. It is currently operated by at least 25 militaries around the world.

A member of the NATO alliance since 2004, Bulgaria opted to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters in 2019, agreeing to buy a number of F-16s for $1.25 billion in what was reportedly Sofia’s largest arms purchase since the dissolution of the USSR.
Tagged
US Bulgaria
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
5 April 2022
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
4 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022