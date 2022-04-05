0
Tuesday 5 April 2022 - 11:51

Iran to Unveil Nuke Industry Strategic Document

Story Code : 987497
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Iranian administration Ali Bahadori Jahromi unveiled plans to celebrate the National Nuclear Technology Day, which falls on April 9.

During the upcoming event, to be hosted by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, the “comprehensive strategic document on development of the nuclear industry” will be unveiled, he added.

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of peaceful nuclear technology despite the sanctions imposed by the West.

It will be the 16th year Iran will celebrate a national day to mark its achievements in the nuclear industry.
