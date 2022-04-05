Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander

Islam Times - The families of the victims of a US drone attack that claimed almost a dozen lives in Libya back in 2018 have filed a criminal complaint against the commander of the Italian naval station for his role in carrying out the deadly strike.

The drone strike killed 11 members of the ethnic Tuareg community on November 29, 2018 with the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) claiming that the precision air raid had killed members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group.The Tuareg community, with the help of three human rights groups, filed the criminal complaint last Friday and accused the Italian commander of Naval Air Station Sigonella of unlawful use of force under both international and Italian domestic law.The complaint called on the public prosecutor's office in Siracusa, Sicily, to prosecute the commander at the US air base on the Italian island and other Italian officials involved in the attack."The eleven victims were not members of al-Qaeda or any other terrorist organization and were not combatants," reads the complaint, filed by Rete Italiana Pace e Disarmo, Reprieve, and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR)."These murders, committed outside of any armed conflict and therefore qualifying as an extraterritorial law enforcement operation, are in direct contrast with Italian and international regulations on the use of lethal force."According to the families in the complaint, the entire 11 people killed in the strike were members of the Libyan armed forces of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) who had fought terrorists across the oil-rich country.Since 2014, Italian authorities have permitted the US to launch strikes on Libya from the Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. The strikes, however, must first be approved by the Italian commander, who has a duty to oversee all significant US activities, including drone strikes.