0
Wednesday 6 April 2022 - 00:12

Zelensky: Ukraine Will Become ‘Big Israel,’ with Security Top Priority

Story Code : 987589
Zelensky: Ukraine Will Become ‘Big Israel,’ with Security Top Priority
In an interview with Ukrainian journalists broadcast on national television, Zelensky also said that “Ukraine had no option but to negotiate with Russia to end fighting,” but him and Russian President Vladimir Putin might not talk in person.

Zelensky was speaking after accusing Russian troops of allegedly carrying out extra-judicial killings in the town of Bucha west of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“All of us, including myself, will perceive even the possibility of negotiations as a challenge,” Zelensky said.

“The challenge is internal, first of all, one’s own, human challenge. Then, when you pull yourself together, and you have to do it, I think that we have no other choice.”

He said the events in Bucha were unforgivable and signaled that Moscow should recognize what its troops were alleged to have done.

The Russian news agency Interfax cited a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying talks between the two sides were continuing via video link.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
5 April 2022
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
4 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022