Russian Army Strikes on Ukrainian Military Training Center

"On the evening of April 4, sea-based high-precision long-range weapons near the town of Ochakiv destroyed a training center for Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, which was used, among other things, to accommodate foreign mercenaries," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Ministry of Defense Spokesperson, said in a statement on Tuesday.The Russian military describes foreigners who have volunteered to fight for Ukraine as "mercenaries".Konashenkov added that Russian forces air-launched precision missiles targeting fuel storage facilities in four locations: In Kremenets, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia and Novomoskovsk.Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has destroyed 398 drones, 214 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,969 tanks and other armored vehicles, Konashenkov told reporters."In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 125 aircraft, 91 helicopters, 398 unmanned aerial vehicles, 226 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,969 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 214 multiple rocket launchers, 852 field artillery vehicles and mortars, as well as 1,873 special military vehicles," he continued.In recent days, graphic footage from Bucha showed multiple bodies in civilian clothing lying in the middle of a street. Some of the dead apparently had their hands tied, while others were white armbands, commonly used by Russian forces and civilians in areas under Russian control. The Russian military has firmly denied accusations of its involvement in the mass killings of civilians in Bucha. The claims have been made by Ukraine itself, and amplified by some Western media outlets and human rights groups, some days after Moscow withdrew its troops from the area.The Russia’s Defence Ministry has said it had evidence that the 72nd Ukrainian Main Center for Psychological Operations had helped stage such propaganda in a village 23km (14 miles) Northwest of Kyiv as well as in Sumy, Konotop, and other places.“Soldiers of the 72nd Ukrainian Main Center for Psychological Operations conducted another staged filming of civilians allegedly killed by the violent actions of the Russian armed forces,” it added.Russia has pushed back against allegations its soldiers have committed war crimes in Ukraine, casting such allegations as fake propaganda staged by Ukrainian special forces to besmirch Moscow.Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they claim are civilians killed by Moscow’s forces.“These are fakes that matured in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda,” Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, stated.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.