Israel No Longer Has Unrestricted Aerial Superiority over Lebanon
Story Code : 987593
Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, Israel’s exiting air force chief, explained that Israel scaled back on its surveillance flights over Lebanon after one of its drones was almost downed by an anti-aircraft missile around one year ago.
This decision reportedly hindered Israel’s ability to gather intelligence with drones over Lebanon’s skies, according to Kan.
Norkin also said that “we also need to stand by what we cannot do, because the air force head has a huge responsibility, and based on what answers they give, decisions are made by the leadership. So I only give accurate, reliable answers about what we can do.”