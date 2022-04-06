0
Wednesday 6 April 2022 - 10:45

“Israel” into Political Deadlock? Coalition Gov’t Loses Majority As Chair Resigns

Story Code : 987668
“Israel” into Political Deadlock? Coalition Gov’t Loses Majority As Chair Resigns
Silman, a politician within “Israel’s” right-wing “Yamina” party, cited moves to damage “Israel’s” “Jewish identity” as a reason for her departure from the coalition.

“I will not abet the harming of the Jewish identity of ‘Israel’ and its people. I will continue to try to persuade my friends to return home and form a right-wing government,” Silman said in a statement.

“I know I am not the only one who feels this way. Another government can be formed in this Knesset.”

On Sunday, the coalition faced an internal dispute after Silman criticized Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz over his intention to allow chametz - products containing flour which are forbidden during the Passover - in “Israel’s” hospitals.

Silman denounced the move as “a personal injury” to members of the coalition.

“The people of ‘Israel’ have certain values that entire generations have killed themselves on, and we in the current government will not be part of their overthrow and we must respect the public,” she said.

Should another member of the ruling coalition resign, “Israel’s” government will fall apart and the entity will hold another round of elections.
Tagged
Israel
Comment


Featured Stories
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
6 April 2022
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
5 April 2022
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
5 April 2022
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
4 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022