Wednesday 6 April 2022 - 12:42

Blast Jolts Largest Mosque in Kabul

Blast Jolts Largest Mosque in Kabul
Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, various areas, especially the capital Kabul, have witnessed numerous explosions and terrorist attacks.

Most of these explosions have been claimed by the ISIS terrorist group. However, the Taliban have downplayed the group's threat.

Afghan local media sources reported an explosion at Pol Kheshti Mosque in Kabul while the worshipers were to perform noon prayer. 

The exact number of casualties is not yet known, but six people have been confirmed injured in the terrorist blast.

The Interior Ministry of the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan also announced that a suspect had been arrested.
