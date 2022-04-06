0
Wednesday 6 April 2022 - 22:03

Man Dies after Crashing Car into Russian Embassy in Romanian Capital

A private vehicle rammed the fence of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital on Wednesday morning.

According to Radio Romania, the car subsequently caught fire and the driver died.

Photos and videos posted on Facebook showed the burning vehicle right in front of the embassy's gates.

Romanian TV channels citing their own sources insisted that this was a planned attack. According to some of them, the driver stopped and after a short exchange with a guard directed his car towards the gates.

Romania’s Antena 3 TV channel reported that investigators identified the driver as Bogdan Draghici who headed the TATA association which protected fathers’ rights for children in divorce lawsuits.
