Wednesday 6 April 2022 - 22:09

India Says Trying to Stabilize Economic Transactions with Russia


S.Jaishankar told lawmakers in the Parliament that Russia continues to be a critical economic partner and efforts were underway to "stabilize economic transactions between India and Russia," Reuters reported.

Russia is India's main supplier of defense hardware but overall annual trade is small, averaging about $9 billion in the past few years, mainly fertilizer and some oil.

Official sources have earlier stated that Indian government has been looking to establish a rupee-rouble trade system.

On Tuesday India' permanent representative to the United Nations, told a meeting of the Security Council that India condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and called for an independent investigation.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

New Delhi has repeatedly called for an end to violence in Ukraine, but has abstained from various UN resolutions on the war as it balances its diplomatic ties with Moscow and the West.
