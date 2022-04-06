0
Wednesday 6 April 2022 - 23:21

Kremlin: President Putin Instructs Army Forces to Withdraw from Kiev

Story Code : 987784
Kremlin: President Putin Instructs Army Forces to Withdraw from Kiev
Peskov, in an interview with French channel of LCI, commenting on the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kiev, added that this is a goodwill initiative to create proper conditions for negotiations during which serious decisions can be taken.

Last Friday, Russia and Ukraine resumed their negotiations via video conference, meanwhile, Moscow announced that its stance on Crimea and Donbass republics remains unchangeable.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian army started a special operation in Ukraine aimed at protecting Russia’s national security.
