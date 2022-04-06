Kremlin: President Putin Instructs Army Forces to Withdraw from Kiev

Islam Times - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the army forces to withdraw from Kiev district to create appropriate conditions for negotiations as a goodwill initiative.

Peskov, in an interview with French channel of LCI, commenting on the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kiev, added that this is a goodwill initiative to create proper conditions for negotiations during which serious decisions can be taken.Last Friday, Russia and Ukraine resumed their negotiations via video conference, meanwhile, Moscow announced that its stance on Crimea and Donbass republics remains unchangeable.On February 24, 2022, the Russian army started a special operation in Ukraine aimed at protecting Russia’s national security.