China Protests Pentagon’s Plans to Increase Arms Supplies to Taiwan

Islam Times - China’s authorities express resolute protest over Pentagon’s intention to increase arms deliveries to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

"Such actions by the US undermine Chinese-American relations and disrupt the peace in the Taiwan Strait. In relation to this, China expresses resolute protest and sharp discontent," he said at a briefing, TASS reported.According to the diplomat, the Chinese authorities consider the supplies of US arms to Taipei as a violation of bilateral agreements and an infringement on China’s national interests. "The United States should cancel the planned arms supplies and cease conducting military drills with Taiwan’s participation," the diplomat added.As US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated on Tuesday, the US plans to provide weapons and military equipment to Taiwan that from the American point of view are necessary for its self-defense. According to the military official, Washington is fulfilling all its promises to Taipei.Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island.Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces. This position is supported by most countries, including Russia.