0
Wednesday 6 April 2022 - 23:25

China Protests Pentagon’s Plans to Increase Arms Supplies to Taiwan

Story Code : 987786
China Protests Pentagon’s Plans to Increase Arms Supplies to Taiwan
"Such actions by the US undermine Chinese-American relations and disrupt the peace in the Taiwan Strait. In relation to this, China expresses resolute protest and sharp discontent," he said at a briefing, TASS reported.

According to the diplomat, the Chinese authorities consider the supplies of US arms to Taipei as a violation of bilateral agreements and an infringement on China’s national interests. "The United States should cancel the planned arms supplies and cease conducting military drills with Taiwan’s participation," the diplomat added.

As US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated on Tuesday, the US plans to provide weapons and military equipment to Taiwan that from the American point of view are necessary for its self-defense. According to the military official, Washington is fulfilling all its promises to Taipei.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island.

Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces. This position is supported by most countries, including Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
6 April 2022
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
5 April 2022
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
5 April 2022
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
4 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022